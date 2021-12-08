Rohila (not her real name) is one of many secondary schoolgirls in Afghanistan who haven't been allowed back in the classroom since the Taliban took control of the country in August.

She has written a letter for the BBC 100 Women ‘Letters from Afghanistan’ series about what it feels like seeing her male siblings go to school while she is "left behind" at home, wondering if her dreams for the future have been forever shattered.

Rohila is on the BBC’s 100 Women list for 2021 and her words have been brought to life through animated drawings. For her safety, we are not using her real name.

Video produced by Rebecca Thorn, with animations by James Mobbs and illustrations by Jilla Dastmalchi. ‘Letters from Afghanistan’ is a BBC 100 Women series, produced by Georgina Pearce, Lara Owen, Kawoon Khamoosh, Zuhal Ahad. Edited by Valeria Perasso.