Female education - or the lack of it - has been seen as one of the biggest obstacles to the Taliban being officially recognised as Afghanistan's new government.

The Taliban have told secondary schools to open only for boys, but say their restrictions on girls studying are "temporary" in order to ensure learning environments are "safe" for them.

International agencies say it's difficult to build up an accurate picture of the situation around the country, but the BBC's World Affairs Editor, John Simpson, met young students and their teacher in the ancient city of Bamiyan to find out what's happening to girls' education there.