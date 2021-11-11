New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's was interrupted by her three-year-old daughter during a Facebook Live on coronavirus restrictions in the country.

The PM wasn't anticipating the interruption, saying: "I thought here's a moment, I'll do a Facebook Live, it'll be nice and safe."

