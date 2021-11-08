The UN World Food Programme is having to raise its supplies to Afghanistan to help more than 22 million people threatened with starvation, according to its executive director David Beasley.

He told the BBC on Sunday that the crisis was "as bad as you possibly can imagine".

Experts are predicting that, if the weather is as poor as predicted this winter, millions of people including children are likely to face acute hunger and widespread famine.

