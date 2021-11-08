Developing nations often say they are unfairly targeted by wealthy countries to curb economic growth to protect the planet.

This debate is playing out in India where a forest which is home to endangered species is under threat.

Billions of dollars' worth of diamond reserves lie in the ground in Buxwaha forest in central India.

The Madhya Pradesh state government says the mine will bring jobs but local people say their lives will be destroyed.

Filming and editing by Debalin Roy, Reporting by Nitin Srivastava