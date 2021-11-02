Just a decade ago farmer Bilal Hossein lived comfortably but now he can barely make ends meet after his land was submerged by seawater.

Like many of the five million people living in in Bangladesh's southern district of Satkhira, Bilal is now thinking of migrating out of his village.

Climate change has been especially devastating for Bangladesh's coastal areas, making villages there uninhabitable.

BBC Bangla visited the area and spoke to many villagers who are struggling to cope with the impact of climate change.

Reporter: Akbar Hossain

Filming: Muhammad Shahnewaj

Producer: Lina Shaikhouni

More on the climate summit:

The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.