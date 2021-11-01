Video shows people trying to escape as smoke and flames fill a carriage during a knife and arson attack in Japan's capital.

Seventeen people were injured in the attack on a major Tokyo train line on Sunday, with one of them left in a critical condition.

Local reports say a man in his 20s was arrested at the scene.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.