The women reviving a vanishing musical legacy

In Indian-administered Kashmir, Yemberzal is the first all-women Sufiyana music group. This music - which had been dying out in the region - was a uniquely male tradition.

People have constantly tried to pull the group down in many ways, such as telling them that Sufiyana wasn't meant for women. One of the group's fathers was harassed by his neighbours, which is why she used to play in secret.

At least two of the members, Irfana and Gulshan, want to open a Sufiyana music school after they finish university.

BBC Monitoring presents a Yemberzal performance in the Himalayas and talks to them about the positive impact they have had in the region.

