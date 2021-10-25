Can Lego help save Singapore's coral reefs?

Singapore is home to a third of the world's coral reefs - a staggering amount for a tiny country.

Coral reefs protect the world's coastlines, are home to thousands of fishes and are a vital part of the underwater ecosystem.

However, issues like land reclamation and coastal development have caused Singapore's reefs to deplete over the decades.

But a group of scientists from the National University of Singapore are trying to change this - with Lego blocks.

Video by Yvette Tan and Joshua Lim.