The only female whirling dancer in Afghanistan was to kick-off her biggest tour around the country. Then the Taliban took over.

The Taliban sees Sufi whirling dervishes as against Islamic law. Fahima Mirzaei had no choice but to run.

This is the story of her escape.

This is part of the documentary Farewell My Afghanistan by Kawoon Khamoosh, which will be broadcast on 18 September on BBC World News.

Camera: Marek Polaszewski and Kawoon Khamoosh

Additional filming: Hamidullah Karimi and Fatima Hasani

Reporter, producer, and director: Kawoon Khamoosh