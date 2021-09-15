Life at 50C: How to cool a megacity

With 2021 set to be one of the hottest years recorded on earth, some big cities are struggling with rising temperatures. This can cause respiratory problems, exhaustion and heat strokes. But in Pakistan, one man is trying to find a solution by planting urban forests. Farhat Javed reports from Karachi for the BBC’s Life at 50C season.

