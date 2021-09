In the wake of 9/11 attacks, the US went on the hunt for al-Qaeda, the stateless jihadist group led by Osama Bin Laden that became a global terror network.

Over the past 20 years, al-Qaeda unleashed attacks around the world, and inspired the emergence of other militant groups.

But where is it now - and could its terror threat creep up again? BBC Arabic's Murad Batal Shishani explains.