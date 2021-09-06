'There was no security before, but now there's peace'

The Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan has left many people, especially in the capital Kabul, with anxiety and fears over the future.

But in more rural areas, which saw some of the fiercest fighting, many others are relieved to see the end of a war that has killed tens of thousands of civilians.

The BBC's Secunder Kermani reports from one of those places, in the eastern province of Logar.

Cameraman: Malik Mudassir

