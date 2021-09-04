A cinema employee in New Zealand went viral on TikTok with his attempt of leaving a voicemail recording.

The man was trying to inform customers that the Movie Max in Timaru was closed due to Covid restrictions.

But, the employee struggled to get his words out and that left him frustrated.

Instead of deleting his failed attempts, the employee's bloopers were accidentally uploaded to the voicemail.

The Timaru mayor, Nigel Bowen, alerted the cinema’s owner to the recording and the expletive voicemail was changed.