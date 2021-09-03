The senior British commander on the ground in Kabul has been speaking for the first time about the UK's evacuation operation from Afghanistan.

Brigadier James Martin spoke of his soldiers' resilience in the face of seeing children and women dying in front of them.

The last British troops returned from Afghanistan at the weekend, after helping to rescue more than 15,000 people.

Correspondent: Jonathan Beale

Producer: Eleanor Montague

Filming: Olivia Lace-Evans and Raeph Ballantyne

Editing: Olivia Lace-Evans