'I met North Korea's founding father'

Communist North Korea has been ruled by the Kim family, a three-generation dynasty of leaders, for over seven decades.

As it celebrates its Foundation Day on the 9th of September, 102-year-old Korean philosopher Kim Hyung-suk tells the story of how Kim Il-sung took power.

In 1945, Professor Kim had breakfast with the man who would go on to rule North Korea as the ‘Great Leader’ for nearly 50 years.

Produced by: Kevin Kim and William Lee

Filmed and edited by: Kevin Kim