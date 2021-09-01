Afghanistan: Taliban asked if there will be a place for women in new government
A Taliban spokesman has been asked if women and ethnic minorities will have a place in the new Afghan government.
In an interview with BBC Pashto, the deputy head of the Taliban political office in Qatar said women could continue in their work but in the top posts or cabinet there "may not" be a woman.
The Taliban is expected to form its new government in the coming days but questions remain about what their rule will look like and mean for Afghanistan.