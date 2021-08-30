Afghanistan drone strike: 'Ten people died here.. including my daughter'
Emal Ahmadi and relatives and friends have been combing through wreckage in Kabul, searching for the remains of 10 relatives they say were killed in a US drone strike on Sunday.
The family told the BBC that six children were among the dead, including Emal's two-year-old daughter Sumaya.
The US military says it is investigating reports of civilian casualties, but that the drone strike disrupted an imminent threat to Kabul airport from IS-K (Islamic State Khorasan Province), the Afghan branch of the Islamic State group.
The BBC's Secunder Kermani reports from the scene.