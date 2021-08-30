Ten members of the same family, including six children, were killed in a US drone strike targeting a suicide bomber, surviving relatives say.

In an emotional interview with the BBC's Yalda Hakim, Ramin Yousufi said his cousin and his cousin's children were among them.

The US military says it carried out a strike targeting a vehicle carrying at least one person associated with the Afghan branch of the Islamic State group.

But Mr Yousufi said his family had no connection to IS.

The US military has said it is investigating reports of the incident, but is unclear how the 10 died.