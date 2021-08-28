The BBC has been speaking to people in Herat, Afghanistan’s third-largest city, with a population estimated to be more than 500,000.

It’s a strategically important provincial capital in the west of the country, and is close to the borders with Iran and Turkmenistan.

Residents said their lives had totally changed living since the Taliban control, and that they fear for their safety.

Video by Rhodri Davies

Graphics by Natalia Zuo

(Names in the video have been changed)