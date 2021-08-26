The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has raised questions over the future of the country. The group has said it will impose Sharia law. Now the country's young people, who have grown up with considerable freedoms, fear that the advances made in the past two decades are likely to reversed. Hundreds of such students and refugees live in India and they are worried about their future. They tell the BBC's Anshul Verma about their pain, helplessly seeing their country suffer from afar.

