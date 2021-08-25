Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed fled the country on a US army plane after the Taliban took control of the country’s capital Kabul.

She told BBC World News: “It's very sad, very unfortunate that Afghanistan is all the way back to 20 years ago when life was so miserable for a lot of women in Afghanistan."

Ms Sayeed said that if the Taliban remain in control then she could not see a time when singers would be able to go and perform in the country.

More than 82,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul airport since the Taliban took over.