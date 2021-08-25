Tears on the tarmac as Afghan journalist speaks to BBC

An Afghan journalist gave an emotional interview as she fled Afghanistan, fearing the Taliban would kill her for her work.

"I love my country, but I cannot stay here," Wahida Faizi told the BBC's Lyse Doucet in Kabul.

She vowed never to return to Afghanistan. "After this, it's not my country."

On Tuesday, a Taliban spokesman said that working women must stay at home until proper systems are in place to ensure their safety.

