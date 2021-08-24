Nearly 20 years after the US-led invasion of Afghanistan and the ousting of the Taliban, the militants have recaptured Kabul following the withdrawal of US forces.

A former security adviser to vice-president Dick Cheney, during the George W Bush administration, told BBC World News it was a “travesty” the way the events have been handled in recent weeks.

“I'm very sad for the national interest of the United States, but also our allies and the people of Afghanistan and the region who invested so much and paid, so much, in terms of time, treasure and human sacrifice,” Steve Yates said.

US President Joe Biden has defended his decision to withdraw US troops from the country.

