There are still scenes of panic and chaos near Kabul airport, following the Taliban takeover of the Afghan capital on Sunday.

The BBC's Secunder Kermani reports from outside a secure compound near the airport, where British passport holders are waiting to be evacuated.

One Uber driver from west London tells him that he's been waiting for three days, with his two children.

The UK government says thousands have been rescued from Afghanistan, and "the operation is becoming faster".