Small numbers of Afghans have marked the country's Independence Day by taking to the streets waving their black, red and green national flag, in protest against the Taliban's takeover of the country.

The militants have been replacing the national flag with their own white one.

Thursday marks the 102nd anniversary of Afghanistan's independence.

There were reports of casualties at a similar protest in Asadabad in the east of the country on Thursday, and three people were reported killed after shots were fired at a protest in the city of Jalalabad on Wednesday.