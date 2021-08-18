Afghanistan’s former central bank governor has said that he will not return to the country despite assurances from the Taliban that former officials can return with amnesty to their jobs.

Ajmal Ahmady told BBC World News that the Taliban had been looking for him, knocking on doors at properties where he had previously lived.

Mr Ahmady said he made a lot of enemies trying to implement reforms and even if the Taliban did provide amnesty, in the current turmoil and uncertainty, he was not sure what the outcome would be.

He stayed at his desk trying to reassure banks and investors until Sunday morning.

After the Taliban came into the capital, Kabul, he fled the country on a military flight that evening.