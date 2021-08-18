Fatalities as shots fired at Afghan flag protest

Video posted on social media shows gunshots being fired at a protest against the use of the Taliban flag in Afghanistan.

Protesters are seen on the streets of Jalalabad waving the country's national flag, before loud bangs are heard and the crowd disperses.

At least three people were killed and several more injured.

