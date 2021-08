In an exclusive interview, Nobel peace laureate, Malala Yousafzai, has told the BBC that countries need to open their borders to Afghan refugees, following the fall of the country's government to the Taliban.

The Pakistani activist was shot in the head by Taliban gunmen in 2012 because she campaigned for girls' education.

Malala Yousafzai told BBC Newsnight's Sima Kotecha that the world needs to act.