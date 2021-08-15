Afghanistan: Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen calls the BBC - interview in full
A spokesman for the Taliban has told the BBC that the militants want a "peaceful transfer of power" in Afghanistan the next few days.
Suhail Shaheen called the BBC's Yalda Hakim, live on air.
In the wide-ranging interview, she pressed him on the Taliban's plans for the country amid concern the militants will impose strict interpretations of Sharia law, including corporal punishments and a ban on girls going to school.