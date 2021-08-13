As Taliban militants continue to seize more territory and key cities, there is still a big feeling of love for the country that Afghans have built “brick by brick” over the last 20 years, a child rights activist has said.

Freshta Karim told BBC World News that the country was now “crumbling down” in front of people's eyes and there were also feelings of grief, fear and worries about what will happen to the poorest people in the country.

The militant group now controls more than a third of the country’s regional capitals. Tens of thousands of civilians have fled as the Taliban advances.

