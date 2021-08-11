Tens of thousands of ordinary people have had to flee their homes – with hundreds killed or injured in recent weeks – as Taliban insurgents continue to gain ground in Afghanistan.

As foreign troops withdraw, many Afghans fear a brutal return to the regime of the 1990s, which was characterised by public executions, stonings and girls being banned from school.

But what do the Taliban want from Afghanistan now?

The BBC's Yalda Hakim has been to speak to two high profile figures in its chain of command – and heard two very different messages.