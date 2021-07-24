The battle for Gold Island

A Canadian-listed mining company has been granted a concession over more than half of an Indonesian island.

Environmentalists say the gold mine threatens Sangihe island's ancient forests, which are home to endemic birds. And locals fear it will affect their water supply.

Mining on small islands in Indonesia was off-limits until a controversial pro-business bill was passed last year.

The BBC went to visit the remote island to see what’s at stake.

Produced by: Raja Lumbanrau, Rebecca Henschke and Astudestra Ajengrastri

Filmed by: Anindita Pradana Gunita

Edited by: Kevin Kim

