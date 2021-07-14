The UN has told the BBC that the situation unfolding in Afghanistan is a ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ and is one of the worst crises in the world. Around 18 million people, more than half the country’s population, are in urgent need of life-saving support. There’s been a sharp surge in violence across the country between the Taliban and Afghan government forces following the withdrawal of foreign forces from the country.

BBC correspondent Yogita Limaye travelled to strategically vital Kunduz province, in northern Afghanistan. All of it, except the provincial capital, has fallen to the Taliban. The UN says 35,000 newly displaced people have arrived in Kunduz city in just over a month in search of safety and shelter.

Video by Mahfouz Zubaide, Sanjay Ganguly and Aakriti Thapar.