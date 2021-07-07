Indonesia Covid: Hospitals beyond capacity amid deadly wave
Despite a lockdown, Indonesia has been unable to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Cases and deaths are rising, and oxygen is in short supply.
Hospitals are full and patients are being treated in tents outside. Some patients are being turned away. There is also an acute oxygen shortage, making the situation even more dire.
In some parts of the country, authorities are using unconventional methods to persuade people to abide by restrictions and to raise awareness about vaccines.