The presence of Nato in Afghanistan in the past 20 years produced mixed results, a former president of Afghanistan has said.

The reconstruction of the country’s infrastructure, helping with education and other areas was very welcome, and produced good results for the country, Hamid Karzai told BBC World News.

But the military plans to fight extremism and terrorism was a failure because they did not do what they should have done, he added.

Violence in Afghanistan has risen, with the Taliban launching attacks and taking more territory in recent weeks.

It coincides with the end of Nato’s 20-year military mission in the country.