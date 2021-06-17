Covid has reached the remotest parts of Nepal – including the mountain village of Barpak, which is home to many British Army Gurkha veterans and their families.

For more than 200 years, Gurkha soldiers have been recruited directly from Nepal to fight for the British Army.

The UK-based charity Gurkha Welfare Trust, which supports veterans and their families, estimates there are more than 20,000 veterans and widows living in Nepal. It says it knows of 58 deaths from Covid.

The BBC’s Rajini Vaidyanathan travels to Barpak to meet veterans and families who say they have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Filmed by Moose Campbell

Producers: Rajneesh Bhandari, Shalu Yadav