Patience and diplomacy will be needed if we want to find the origins of coronavirus, Prof Dale Fisher, of Singapore's National University Hospital, has said.

His comments came as US President Joe Biden ordered intelligence officials to "redouble" efforts to investigate where the virus started, including the theory that it emerged from a laboratory in China.

Prof Fisher told BBC World News there was still no clear evidence to identify its origins.

"We do need to be a bit patient but we also need to be diplomatic. We can't do this without support from China. It needs to be a no blame environment," he said.