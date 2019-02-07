Flower tattoos heal self-harm scars

South Korean tattoo artist, Yeon, helps women cover up scars from self-harm with images of flowers.

Since last year, she has tattooed around 60 women with her signature flowers. One of them is 27-year-old Seunghi.

Produced by: Julie Yoon, Kevin Kim and Lara Owen

If you are feeling emotionally distressed, support is available in the UK at: www.bbc.co.uk/actionline

In South Korea, support can be found at: www.129.go.kr/1393 www.lifeline.or.kr

Internationally, there is support at: www.befrienders.org