In 2019, Hong Kong was rocked by mass anti-government protests that turned violent. Now, the city is transformed - and not in the way protesters have hoped.

The Chinese government has clamped down hard, putting in place restrictive rules and arresting scores of activists and opposition politicians.

It passed a stringent national security law last year, and now it has reformed the way Hong Kong is run, ensuring only "patriots" can enter local government.

But why exactly is China so bent on crushing dissent in Hong Kong? And what does this mean for the city's future? The BBC's Tessa Wong explains.