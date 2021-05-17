The cost of calling out a 'rape joke'

Seventeen-year-old Malaysian student Ain called out a teacher's insensitivity on social media.

There was widespread support for her criticism of rape culture in the classroom. But it also sparked a backlash against her, highlighting the difficulties children face in questioning inappropriate behaviour and harassment, and the willingness of authorities to address it.

BBC Monitoring’s Tse Yin Lee spoke to her and her father.

Video produced by Suniti Singh

