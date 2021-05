Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid, or Hari Raya, as its more commonly known in Asia.

Typically, its a time of dressing up and visiting family and eating. However, due to the pandemic, its the second year in a row that celebrations will be quieter for most.

But the younger generation of Muslims have found a way to dress up for the occasion anyway- leading to a boom in modern Muslim fashion wear.

Video by Suranjana Tewari.