Philippines Covid surge throws country into disarray

In the Philippines, a second surge in Covid-19 cases is putting renewed pressure on the healthcare system.

The country currently has the second highest number of cases in South East Asia behind Indonesia.

And with one of the longest and hardest lockdowns in the world, a crippling recession has forced thousands onto the streets in search of food.

Howard Johnson reports.

