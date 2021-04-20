India Covid-19: ‘Healthcare system is at its peak’

India is seeing a huge spike in Covid-19 infections as this country finds itself in the grip of a second wave of the virus.

The sheer number of patients coming into hospitals is huge and the healthcare system is working at its peak, Dr Jerryl Banait told BBC World News.

"Every patient is being given the best, best of the best treatment that there is possible in these times," he said.

The country accounts for almost one in three new global cases according to the World Health Organization.

More than 127 million people been vaccinated in the country so far.