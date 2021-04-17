Nepal is seeing its worst wildfires in more than a decade, according to experts. This year’s wildfire season has been worse than usual with more fires, burning longer. It has led to record levels of air pollution.

Scientists think climate change may have made the forests ‘tinder dry’. Some of those affected spoke to BBC Minute.

Video Journalists: Andrew Ochieng and Olivia le Poidevin

