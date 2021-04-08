Myanmar's ambassador in London has given a statement after being locked out of his embassy, calling the action "unacceptable and disrespectful".

He stood behind a spokesperson who read from the prepared text. The ambassador says staff were asked to leave the building by Myanmar's military attaché on Wednesday night, and he was told he was no longer the country's representative.

He had previously called for the release of Myanmar's former leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.