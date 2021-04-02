The ongoing unrest in Myanmar is in danger of spiralling into an "all-out civil war", a human rights group has warned.

Hundreds of people, including children, have been killed since the military seized power in February. The coup triggered mass protests that have been met with a violent response from the authorities.

"The military regime has lost control of the civil service, the population, the economy. They are in a state of panic and in doing so they have ramped up violence," Debbie Stothard, the co-ordinator of the Alternative ASEAN Network on Burma, told BBC World News.

"We are in severe danger of seeing an all-out civil war happening throughout the country," she added.