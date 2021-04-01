Alexander Matheou, the Asia Pacific director of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies says aid workers are facing intimidation and attacks in Myanmar, also known as Burma.

He told BBC World News that more than 30 incidents on health workers had been recorded although most of the Myanmar Red Cross activity was being allowed.

"All of these incidents are worrying and we do call for all parties to recognise the impartiality of the Red Cross and to give it unrestricted access to people in crisis," he said.