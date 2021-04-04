How can Singapore solve its food waste problem?

Singapore imports 90% of its food and and hundreds of thousands of tonnes of that ends up going to landfill.

Seventeen-year-old Shan wants to find out what can be done to reduce food waste in his country.

This video is part of Project 17, a BBC World Service series produced in partnership with the Open University, in which 17-year-olds around the world look at progress on the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

