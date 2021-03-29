A massive fire broke out at a state-owned refinery in West Java, Indonesia early on Monday, shocking nearby residents.

Several people were injured and nearly 1,000 people were evacuated from their homes.

A local official filmed the moment an explosion rocked the complex, in a clip sent to the BBC by Indonesia's national agency for disaster management BNPB.

A man can be heard in the clip shouting "God is great", a phrase that is commonly used in Indonesia to express shock.

The Balongan refinery is one of the largest in the country and is run by state oil firm Pertamina.

